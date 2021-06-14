Maxhub Unveils New Raptor Series LED Displays

The What: Maxhub has launched the new Raptor Series integrated LED wall displays. Consisting of seven models ranging in size from 120 inches diagonal to 220 inches diagonal, the new Raptor Series is designed to simplify control and setting features while enabling participants and presenters alike to interact more naturally, and completely.

The What Else: The Raptor Series features integrated studio-quality speakers that enhance voice intelligibility, enabling meeting participants to hear clearly and be more engaged. Equally notable, these new displays add SPDIF audio output capability, making it easier to interface the audio with consumer-grade loudspeaker systems.

[Maxhub Launches 220-inch LED Wall Display]

The Raptor Series adds a third HDMI input, increasing from two HDMI inputs on previous models. This additional input increases the number of devices that can feed content to the display. The Raptor Series also provides USB 3.0 input connectivity, which facilitates increased data transfer speeds for connected equipment.

With the inclusion of Maxhub’s enhanced video processor, the new Raptor Series is now capable of PBP (Picture By Picture) functionality, which separates the screen in half, displaying output from two different source devices simultaneously on the left and right sides of the screen. Similarly, PIP (Picture In Picture) capability is also available.

The operating system has also been upgraded from Android V7.1 to V9.0, which enables LAN screen sharing for up to four windows in addition to low-latency stable mirroring support. This improvement provides enhanced BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for all meeting attendees. Further, these new displays offer upgraded Wi-Fi capability to 2.4G and 5G dual network duplex.

The Bottom Line: With improved centralized network control connectivity and support for LAN/RS232/485 connectivity, these new displays are designed to keep meeting attendees more focused. The new Maxhub Series LED displays are slated to be available later this month.