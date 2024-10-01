Matrox Video Enables Broadcast-Quality Virtual Production and Workflows

Matrox Video has integrated Unreal Engine plug-in support for its DSX LE5, DSX LE6 Series, and X.mio5 12G SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 network interface controller (NIC) cards. Matrox Video 12G SDI cards can support up to four 12G inputs and four 12G outputs. The ST 2110 NIC cards provide 25 GbE and 100 GbE connections that can support up to eight channels of UHD inputs and outputs or two channels of 8K. In response to growing demand, this innovation provides OEMs with the ability to easily integrate SDI and ST 2110, enabling high-quality, high-resolution virtual production and virtual studio applications. The plug-in will be available for OEMs and system integrators and will operate on both Windows and Linux.

Matrox Video X.mio5 video boards, combined with the Unreal Engine plug-in, deliver enhanced quality when processing interlaced video inputs and outputs. This added feature ensures that the Unreal Engine receives progressive video inputs, using Matrox Video's onboard broadcast-quality motion adaptive de-interlacer.

The combination of AMD-based systems and Matrox Video's ST 2110 NIC cards with the Unreal Engine plug-in support will enable Qube Cinema, a provider of advertising solutions, to become an important player in the virtual production space in India.

"AMD is collaborating closely with industry leaders like Matrox to advance an all AMD CPU, GPU, and FPGA-based workflow for virtual production in-camera visual effects," said Aaron Behman, project lead for strategic workstream on in-camera VFX at AMD. "Matrox Video's leadership in IP-based broadcast solutions, combined with their DSX LE5 and LE6 Series ST 2110 NICs, is a critical element of an all-AMD-based workflow."