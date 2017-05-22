Matrox to Provide Higher-Ed Focused Training at InfoComm 2017

As part of the conference portion of InfoComm 2017, Matrox Graphics will be offering a Manufacturer’s Training session entitled Applications of IP-based AV Technologies in Education (Thursday, June 15, 10:30AM - 12:00PM), dedicated to use-cases and best practices for AV-over-IP in higher education settings.



Matrox will present three case studies on the topics of lecture capture, AV-over-IP for signage distribution, IPTV and multi-site AV management, and IP-based video walls used in digital signage and visualization.

In a session moderated by Matrox's Sam Recine, Matrox technology partners will illustrate—through case studies—their ideal practices for AV capture and distribution over IP. Demonstrated through the lens of recent integrations involving Matrox products in education and distance learning settings, the session will build from simple, introductory examples to the most forward-thinking and advanced topics in converged data, communications, and AV technology over IP.

Providing value for budget-conscious schools and dealers, attendees will come away from this session with a clear understanding of the component technologies in each sample workflow. The training will also educate on how to shop for AV-over-IP technology with attention toward value, long-term total cost of ownership, and operational expenditure (OpEx) models.