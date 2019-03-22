Massive initiative targets college to career transition (eCampus News)

"A business major working full-time who worries about balancing financial needs with pursuing a job change after graduation. A student preparing for a “practical” path to dental school to provide for his low-income family, but whose passion is music. A first-generation college student who isn’t quite convinced she’ll wind up loving her career field."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The future of work is as uncertain as it has ever been. As AI and automation become more popular, career services professionals need more tools and more flexible strategies for career adaptability.