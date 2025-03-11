Introducing NDI's New Metadata Lab

NDI is enhancing its metadata capabilities, unlocking new control in live production and broadcast workflows. Newly updated documentation details how to leverage seamless, bidirectional XML metadata exchange between NDI senders and receivers to enable new workflows, remote control, and smarter automation for live events and broadcast environments.

Besides documenting some already known capabilities with the support of Vizrt, the new release also introduces four new official standard metadata elements, developed in collaboration with innovative brands in the NDI Ecosystem: support for broadcast standards CEA-708 & SCTE-104, with ToolsOnAir, the audio standard MIDI with LAMA, and the lighting control standard DMX, in partnership with SalrayWorks.

"One of the greatest advantages of IP video is not just the ability to transmit video over UTP cables, but the integration of advanced functionalities like seamless device connectivity, remote control and firmware updates," said Geen Jung, CEO and founder at SalrayWorks. "Over the years, NDI has consistently fostered an ecosystem that inspires innovation which for SalrayWorks, has opened new possibilities in fields such as lighting and audio.”

[Welcome to the New Era of Live Events]

Traditionally, live events require separate teams to manage video, lighting, and audio, which can be complex and costly. This is particularly true for smaller organizations like churches or school sporting events. Using NDI-based setups to transport metadata enables seamless remote management of each component within a single, unified workflow.

For instance, integrating NDI with lighting systems allows for real-time, remote adjustments directly from video preview screens, eliminating the need for a dedicated specialist. This transforms live production environments, empowering broadcasters to handle complex operations with ease with professional-grade automation.

“NDI metadata enables us to integrate camera tracking data within the same stream where audio and video are transported. This ensures that tracking data remains synchronized with the video frame, regardless of transmission delays,” said Markus Rainer, software architect at Vizrt. “At Vizrt, our PTZ cameras already embed tracking data directly, while other solutions utilize the NDI Advanced SDK to embed externally delivered tracking data before transmission. By centralizing metadata documentation, NDI provides a unified resource for managing metadata extensions. This allows us to seamlessly reference existing solutions, reducing redundancy.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

[A New Chapter for 'Page Six']