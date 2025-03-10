Solid State Logic Update Offers 'Most Complete' Immersive Production Toolkit

By
( )
published

System T V4.1 also has new processing effects and enhanced TCA functionality.

Solid State Logic has updated its System T software. V4.1 delivers a range of tools and features, including enhanced immersive audio production and support for 9.1.6 channel paths, an expanded FX Rack including Fusion, Blitzer, and Sourcerer, alongside the ‘Dual Channel View’ mode in the Tempest Control App (TCA).

[Multi-Axis Audio Optimization]

System T V4.1 expands its immersive audio capabilities with new 9.1.2, 9.1.4, and 9.1.6 channel path and bus formats, enabling enhanced workflows for object bed mixing and content creation for fixed auditorium installations with advanced speaker configurations. These formats include dedicated metering, with separated height channels for added clarity. Advanced folddown controls simplify downmixing, while the dedicated Spill function provides precise access to individual path elements. The FX Rack includes support for the new immersive formats, offering delay, dynamics, EQ, modulation and more to enhance creative possibilities. System T’s sophisticated ‘Link Bus’ architecture is also expanded to include the new formats, allowing for cohesive dynamics processing across objects and beds.

System T V4.1 now comprises over 60 tools as standard, including the additions of Fusion, Blitzer and Sourcerer. Fusion emulates the five color circuits of SSL’s Fusion hardware: Vintage Drive, Violet EQ, HF Compressor, Stereo Image, and Transformer. These provide versatile tonal shaping options for mix and stem buses. Blitzer is a flexible compressor offering everything from soft saturation to explosive limiting, while Sourcerer enhances primary source isolation by removing ambient noise in real time. In addition to the FX Rack additions, every processing path now benefits from a compressor Mix control, simplifying parallel compression by blending compressed and uncompressed signals directly within the path dynamics section, eliminating the need for additional processing paths or DSP. Together, these tools provide an unmatched creative toolkit for audio production.

[Giants-Sized Audio Makeover]

The Tempest Control App (TCA) delivers the full System T feature set and interface, offering flexible installation options provided by the separation of the control elements. With V4.1, a new dual-screen Channel View allows simultaneous control of 32 paths, while adding two Desktop Fader Tiles enables powerful, compact configurations to be built into portable, remote or desktop installations.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

More about products
The dimly lit, elegant bar at Tao Group&#039;s Crane Club.

Tao Group Turns to 1 SOUND (Again) for 'Sonically Sophisticated' Design

The Boom meeting room in a box.

How Boom Collaboration Is Igniting the Huddle Room ‘Explosion’
Extron switching and control AV solutions power Milgard Hall at University of Washington Tacoma.

Extron AV Solutions Powers University's Newest Campus Building. Here's Why
See more latest
Most Popular
Extron switching and control AV solutions power Milgard Hall at University of Washington Tacoma.
Extron AV Solutions Powers University's Newest Campus Building. Here's Why
HDMI 2.2 Cable
What HDMI 2.2 Means for Pro AV
A man and a women smiling in business attire perusing the news.
Pro AV Newsmakers: Joe Pham Retires, ADI | Snap One are 'Even Better Together
A smiling man in a denim blue shirt helps a young female student with a STEM project in a classroom.
‘Rosie Riveters Explores Pro AV’ Helps Nurture Girls into Careers in STEM
The WAVIT pink promo for its International Women&#039;s Day virtual event.
International Women's Day 2025: Check Out WAVIT's Accelerate Action Virtual Event
The WIT Awards logo and women listening in on #GALSNGEAR.
NAB Show 2025: #GALSNGEAR, Women in Technology Return to Vegas
A 3D hippo says hello to a visitor at Zoocade.
Check out America's First Hologram Zoo Where 'Technology Meets Wildlife'
In an exclusive interview with AV Technology’s Cindy Davis, QSC&#039;s CEO Joe Pham discusses his retirement, why he is bullish on the state of the AV industry, the future of QSC within Acuity, and a message for the AV community.
QSC's Joe Pham to Retire... and Cindy Davis Has the Exclusive 1-on-1
nya studios alit in a bluish, purple hue.
60 Ayrton Fixtures Upgrade Rig at nya studios
The interior of a Thai Starbucks with a lot of green decor.
Starbucks, Powersoft Produce a Latte Good Audio