Solid State Logic Update Offers 'Most Complete' Immersive Production Toolkit

Solid State Logic has updated its System T software. V4.1 delivers a range of tools and features, including enhanced immersive audio production and support for 9.1.6 channel paths, an expanded FX Rack including Fusion, Blitzer, and Sourcerer, alongside the ‘Dual Channel View’ mode in the Tempest Control App (TCA).

[Multi-Axis Audio Optimization]

System T V4.1 expands its immersive audio capabilities with new 9.1.2, 9.1.4, and 9.1.6 channel path and bus formats, enabling enhanced workflows for object bed mixing and content creation for fixed auditorium installations with advanced speaker configurations. These formats include dedicated metering, with separated height channels for added clarity. Advanced folddown controls simplify downmixing, while the dedicated Spill function provides precise access to individual path elements. The FX Rack includes support for the new immersive formats, offering delay, dynamics, EQ, modulation and more to enhance creative possibilities. System T’s sophisticated ‘Link Bus’ architecture is also expanded to include the new formats, allowing for cohesive dynamics processing across objects and beds.

System T V4.1 now comprises over 60 tools as standard, including the additions of Fusion, Blitzer and Sourcerer. Fusion emulates the five color circuits of SSL’s Fusion hardware: Vintage Drive, Violet EQ, HF Compressor, Stereo Image, and Transformer. These provide versatile tonal shaping options for mix and stem buses. Blitzer is a flexible compressor offering everything from soft saturation to explosive limiting, while Sourcerer enhances primary source isolation by removing ambient noise in real time. In addition to the FX Rack additions, every processing path now benefits from a compressor Mix control, simplifying parallel compression by blending compressed and uncompressed signals directly within the path dynamics section, eliminating the need for additional processing paths or DSP. Together, these tools provide an unmatched creative toolkit for audio production.

[Giants-Sized Audio Makeover]

The Tempest Control App (TCA) delivers the full System T feature set and interface, offering flexible installation options provided by the separation of the control elements. With V4.1, a new dual-screen Channel View allows simultaneous control of 32 paths, while adding two Desktop Fader Tiles enables powerful, compact configurations to be built into portable, remote or desktop installations.