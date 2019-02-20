Manolo Almagro to Keynote April 2019 AV/IT Summit

Manolo Almagro is set to keynote the April 2019 AV/IT Summit in Arlington, TX. The keynote—titled Rethinking Connected Experiences—will take a deep dive into cross-industry innovations and how various companies are adapting to the fast-moving shifts in social, cultural, technology, and consumer expectations.

Manolo Almagro

"I am thrilled to be speaking at the AV/IT Summit in Arlington," said Manolo Almagro, managing partner, Q Division. "Cross-industry digital transformation is reshaping the world as know it, and I'm looking forward to sharing my thoughts on this topic with technology managers, integrators, and content creators."

"We're honored to have Manolo keynote this exciting event," added Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "His keen insights into the various sectors that make up the professional AV landscape are sure to spark conversation among our readers."

The upcoming AV/IT Summit will be held on April 18, 2019 at GlobeLife Park—home of the Texas Rangers—in Arlington, TX. For more information on the event or to register, visit avitsummit.com.