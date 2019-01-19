Making Buildings Smart, Making Smart Buildings

Taking place the day before Integrated Systems Europe 2019 opens its doors, Smart Building Conference (SBC) is a one-day, twin track event that explores the latest technologies, business strategies, market research, and workflow case studies through presentations from the world’s leading smart building experts and thought leaders. The conference will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the RAI Amsterdam.

Confirmed speakers include senior executives from some of the world’s highest profile smart building companies. Google will present its vision of the Internet of Things, and Sean Wargo, AVIXA’s senior director for market intelligence, will chair a panel of experts to provide an industry overview.

“One of the most satisfying aspects of the Smart Building Conference is how many of the trends we talked about in previous years are now reality,” said SBC content chairman Bob Snyder. “This event is really the best way for integrators to stay ‘smart‘ and one step of the competition. We have plenary sessions and two tracks exploring the latest smart solutions and business strategies being applied in the commercial and residential building sectors.

Now in its ninth edition, the SBC provides the opportunity for ISE attendees to follow the important trends in the building industry that affect the technology inside the building.

“From conference rooms to smart homes, to smart office buildings to multi-dwelling units, the Smart Building Conference covers the latest smart technology and solutions impacting on the installation and integration marketplace,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events. “This year‘s conference examines how all stakeholders can work together to use technology to make homes, offices and commercial buildings smarter and better for everyone.”

More than 400 delegates are expected at SBC 2019.

For more information please visit: www.smartbuildingconference.com