Magewell Expands Ultra Encode Family—Here's What to Know

Magewell has introduced two new models in its growing Ultra Encode family of advanced live media encoders. Ideal for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production and distribution, the compact Ultra Encode HDMI Plus and Ultra Encode SDI Plus combine exceptional encoding and delivery flexibility with simultaneous multi-protocol streaming, file-based recording, NDI HX3 support, 4K encoding at 30 frames per second, Power-over-Ethernet support, and advanced features for live production.

"Some customers want the higher bitrates, expanded formats, recording capabilities, and multi-protocol simultaneous streaming of Ultra Encode AIO but in a more compact, camera-mountable form factor," said James Liu, VP of engineering at Magewell. "The new Ultra Encode Plus models fit perfectly into the middle of the product line, meeting these needs and making the Ultra Encode family ideal for even more use cases."

The Ultra Encode HDMI Plus can encode at resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 30 frames per second from its HDMI interface, while the Ultra Encode SDI Plus encodes up to 4K at 30fps from the device's 6G-SDI input. Both models support multiple video encoding formats and technologies—including H.264, H.265 (HEVC), NDI HX2 and NDI HX3—and a wide array of streaming protocols including RTMP, RTMPS, SRT, RTSP, RTP, HLS, and TVU's ISSP technology.

Video can be encoded at bitrates up to 32Mbps (62Mbps for NDI HX3), while up to eight channels of audio can be encoded in AAC format. Two concurrent encoding profiles with distinct combinations of resolution, frame rate, and bitrate can be specified. Configurable presets enable easy streaming to YouTube Live (via RTMP or HLS), Facebook Live, Twitch, the Wowza Video platform (via RTMP or SRT) or custom targets. Ultra Encode Plus models can stream to up to six different target destinations simultaneously, including the ability to stream concurrently in multiple protocols. Inputs can also be recorded as files the device's internal storage, an external USB-connected drive, or networked storage.

Ultra Encode Plus's compact, camera-mountable metal chassis measures 4.2 inches square (106.6mm by 106.2mm) with a height of one inch (25mm). Integrated tally lights indicate program or preview usage of NDI HX outputs in live production environments. The devices offer loop-through connections as well as line-level analog audio input and output, and can be powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet) or the included power adapter. The encoders feature both built-in Wi-Fi network connectivity and an RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet port.

Like all Ultra Encode models, Ultra Encode Plus devices can be configured, monitored, and controlled through an intuitive, browser-based web interface. Centralized remote management and control of multiple units is available through the Control Hub software. In addition to manual control, scheduled streaming and recording are also available through the web UI, while HTTP-based APIs are available for systems integrators and third-party developers to incorporate Ultra Encode Plus into their solutions