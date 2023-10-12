Wowza—Magewell Enables Seamless Streaming Workflows

Magewell has partnered with Wowza to integrate Magewell's Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders with the Wowza Video platform to form seamless and easy-to-deploy streaming workflows from encoding all the way through to delivery over Wowza's global content delivery network (CDN).

"We are excited to work with the innovators at Magewell to enable powerful, world-class streaming operations for discerning enterprises and institutions," said Tim Dougherty, director of sales engineering at Wowza. "Magewell has earned a tremendous reputation for the flexibility and robustness of their solutions. The feature-rich but cost-effective Ultra Encode AIO hits a sweet spot that aligns well with the business needs of these customers and makes it an excellent on-ramp to the Wowza Video platform."

Supporting multiple encoding formats and a wide array of delivery protocols, Ultra Encode AIO offers a robust yet affordable encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production. The versatile, PoE-powered device encodes video up to 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps and can encode one live input source or mix its HDMI and SDI inputs into a combined output.

Wowza Video is a comprehensive, integrated video platform designed for business-critical applications. Combining reliability with global scalability and the simplicity of a single video solution for live streaming and VOD, it provides the core capabilities of broadcast media servers without the cost and engineering requirements of typical broadcast deployments.

The new integration adds Wowza Video to Ultra Encode AIO's array of user-friendly output presets, enabling customers to seamlessly bring content from the encoder into the Wowza ecosystem without time-consuming manual configuration. Wowza Video subscribers can specify their Wowza access token within Ultra Encode AIO for automatic authentication, then stream to the platform using the RTMP or SRT protocol. Users can get up and running quickly while still having the option of customizing settings to their unique needs and environment. As always with Ultra Encode AIO, streaming can be triggered manually or scheduled, enabling automated, hands-off deployments.

"Many organizations across diverse industries want to leverage professional-level media encoding and content management systems to reach their audiences, customers or employees, but without needing to hire a staff of expert engineers to run their video operations," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "The integration of our Ultra Encode AIO with the Wowza Video platform provides a seamless solution to this challenge, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Wowza in the future."