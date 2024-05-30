AVI-SPL to Acquire ICAP Global

AVI-SPL has reached an agreement to acquire Grupo ICAP Global (ICAP Global) of Latin America and Spain. The two companies will merge under AVI-SPL, creating a global AV, UC&C, workplace management, and experience technology provider able to serve customers across the globe locally. The acquisition is expected to close by August.

Founded in 1957 and operating today in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Spain, ICAP Global is known for its technology expertise and service as well as value-added distribution. The combined entity will be uniquely qualified to advance clients’ digital experience transformation worldwide with a wide portfolio of AV, UC&C, IoT, and managed services backed by a large global team positioned locally across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

“We’ve long admired ICAP Global’s remarkable success and industry leadership,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “They became the leading AV and UCC service provider in their markets by consistently creating client value through outstanding quality and exceptional service. Now, we’ll work and grow as one as we expand globally to serve our customers locally wherever they need us.”

This expansion deepens AVI-SPL’s commitment to serving Spanish-speaking markets, where it sees tremendous demand from local and global companies alike. Previously, AVI-SPL acquired the assets of Multimedia to support growth in Mexico. Now, with ICAP Global’s talented teams and established business locations, AVI-SPL will offer clients in Latin America and Spain the subject matter expertise to expediently navigate the complexities of doing business there.

“The AV and Integrated Experiences Technology Industry is undergoing tremendous transformation and growth. We see this as the ideal moment to combine forces with AVI-SPL so we can serve the most clients in the most regions with consistently exceptional services and customer experience, enriched by cultural diversity,” offered Martin Saul, CEO of Grupo ICAP Global and Chairman of the AVIXA Board LSC.

AVI-SPL and ICAP Global are known for inspiring confidence in their clients and vendors and developing loyal, lasting relationships. Clients of both companies can continue to expect AVI-SPL to anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations in providing globally consistent delivery and exceptional user experience to increase technology adoption and drive growth.