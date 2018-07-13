Luxul Introduces Control System Drivers for PDU-2, PDU-8, and PDU-16 Intelligent Network PDUs

The What: Luxul announced that drivers for all major control and automation systems are now available for the company's PDU-2, PDU-8, and PDU-16 intelligent network power distribution units (PDU).

The What Else: Developed by RTI, Savant, and Luxul in partnership with Middle Atlantic Products, the drivers allow devices plugged into the PDU-2, PDU-8, and PDU-16 to be powered up or down as part of scheduled and triggered events. In addition, they provide users with convenient outlet control to power-cycle locked-up components locally using hand-held remotes, touch panels, and other controllers or remotely via control-system apps on mobile devices.

The PDU-2 features two individual IP-controllable outlets; the rack-mountable PDU-8 features eight controllable outlets and one noncontrollable convenience outlet; while the PDU-16 offers eight controllable outlets and eight additional noncontrollable outlets. Fast and easy to set up, the Luxul units allow for the local monitoring and rebooting of unresponsive devices, while their self-healing function performs reboots automatically to avoid costly truck rolls and service calls for integrators. Power management features for the PDUs include MOV surge and spike protection for connected equipment in addition to remote sequencing for controlled startup and shutdown.

The Bottom Line: The new drivers enable seamless integration of the PDUs into Control4, Crestron, RTI, Savant, and URC systems, allowing any programmable capability to include power control over connected devices.