Lowell Intros New Shelf Designed to Streamline Work Areas

The What: Lowell Mfg. has released a new design for a wall-mount shelf made to streamline desktops by moving computer towers off the desktop and into their own space—without relegating them to the floor.

Lowell WMS-CPU-4 (Image credit: Lowell Mfg.)

The What Else: The steel shelf has keyhole mounting slots on 16-inch centers to mount to a wall or the side of a desk, allowing a personal computer tower or mini tower to be placed out of the way, but still at-hand for ready access to ports for peripheral device connections.

The sturdy 14-gauge steel shelf has a load capacity of 75 lbs. so it can also be used to store heavy equipment, such as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS). Each shelf includes a 50-inch length of hook and loop strap to feed through side slots and secure equipment in place.

The Bottom Line: The 19-inch by 10-inch shelf is available with 4-inch depth (model WMS-CPU-4), or 9-inch depth (model WMS-CPU-8). Lowell says the WMS Series shelves will begin shipping this month.