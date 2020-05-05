Lowell Introduces USM Series Rackmount Shelf with Multiple Tie-Down Slots for Small Devices

The What: Lowell Manufacturing Company has introduced a line of rackmount shelves with an intricate hole and slot pattern in the base that accommodates a variety of device mounting patterns—enabling small devices to be mounted securely, while contributing to enhanced ventilation.

Lowell Model No. USM-210 (Image credit: Lowell Manufacturing)

The What Else: The 16 gauge steel shelves with black finish also have side slots for cable management. Measuring 19 in. x 10 in. x 1U or 2U, USM Series shelves have a load capacity of 25 lbs. and are available individually or in multi-pack cartons.

The Bottom Line: The USM Series shelves are ideally suited to standalone sequencers, remote power control modules, switching gear, and similar devices.