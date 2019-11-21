Lowell Introduces New Remote Power Controls, Relays, and Sequencers

The What: Lowell Manufacturing is introducing a pass-through RJ45 connections to its line of Remote Power Controls (RPC-P Series), Relays (RY-P Series), and Sequencers (SEQ-P Series).

(Image credit: Lowell Manufacturing)

The What Else: According to the company, this means that instead of connecting each device directly to the sequencer, the RPCs and relays can connect to each other, in any order, with only the first device connected to the sequencer. Lowell says it's also easier to scale a system up or down, as equipment is added or removed, using Cat5/6 cable.

New sequencer Model #SEQ-P4 is engineered to control up to 20 remote power controls or relays per step (80 total), so the pass-through devices can save time for medium to large installations. The RPCs and relays also have a step selection switch onboard each unit, which allows the startup position for any device to be quickly changed at the flip of a switch without rewiring.

The Bottom Line: The pass-through remote power controls, relays, and sequencers are made in the U.S.A. with certified U.S. steel and global components. They're available from Lowell Manufacturing dealers and distributors.