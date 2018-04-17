Listen Technologies Breaks Ground on Corporate Campus Expansion

Listen Technologies has broken ground on a new building next to its headquarters; the new building is expected to be completed in fall 2018 and will double the current size of Listen Technologies’ corporate campus. The company has expanded its workforce to accommodate increasing demand for its portfolio of offerings and to support its customers and channel partners.

The building will offer Audio Everywhere from Listen Technologies, a Wi-Fi streaming solution that lets users stream sound on their smart phones. Conference rooms in the new space will be outfitted with ListenLOOP, an induction loop solution that delivers intelligible sound directly to an individual’s T-coil hearing aid or cochlear implant for a discreet, personalized listening experience. Also, Listen Technologies’ mobile two-way collaboration product, ListenTALK, will be available at the office’s reception area for visitors to use during building tours.

“Listen Technologies is thrilled to strengthen its presence in Bluffdale and expand our campus to accommodate the needs of our talented, dedicated employees,” said Russ Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “We hope Listen Technologies employees will find the new space comfortable, inspiring and conducive to continuing to design great products that help people hear clearly and engage more fully in the world around them.”