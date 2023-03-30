Like Neoti's UHD89 LED Panels? Well, Now They are Half the Height and Width

By AVNetwork Staff
( AV Network )
published

Neoti’s smaller UHD89 LED Display panels allow for more creativity and versatility.

The new Neoti UHD89 LED Panels in Half Height and Half Width Sizes.
(Image credit: Neoti)

Neoti is heading to NAB Show 2023 with a new offering for end users.  Its ultra-high definition UHD89 LED Display Series are available in smaller and more versatile panel sizes with new half-width and half-height sizes, enabling more creativity and versatility. 

Launched in August 2022, Neoti’s UHD89 LED Display Series has been used in installations for end users across industries including broadcast, corporate, retail, and higher education. UHD89’s unique cabinet size and consolidated pixel pitches allow for more flexibility in sizing while simplifying design choices and installation and can be used indoors and outdoors. 

In addition to the standard 480x540, the new half sizes are available in 240x540 and 480x270. The new half-size UHD89 panels build on the success of the UHD89 LED Display series by allowing for more creativity with design as well as more accurate retrofits when replacing or upgrading panels and entire walls. The finished product features minor seams giving a smoother appearance at the highest resolution. 

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.