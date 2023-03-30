Like Neoti's UHD89 LED Panels? Well, Now They are Half the Height and Width

Neoti is heading to NAB Show 2023 with a new offering for end users. Its ultra-high definition UHD89 LED Display Series are available in smaller and more versatile panel sizes with new half-width and half-height sizes, enabling more creativity and versatility.

Launched in August 2022, Neoti’s UHD89 LED Display Series has been used in installations for end users across industries including broadcast, corporate, retail, and higher education. UHD89’s unique cabinet size and consolidated pixel pitches allow for more flexibility in sizing while simplifying design choices and installation and can be used indoors and outdoors.

In addition to the standard 480x540, the new half sizes are available in 240x540 and 480x270. The new half-size UHD89 panels build on the success of the UHD89 LED Display series by allowing for more creativity with design as well as more accurate retrofits when replacing or upgrading panels and entire walls. The finished product features minor seams giving a smoother appearance at the highest resolution.