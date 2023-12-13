Lightware Provides a 'Rock-Solid Solution' for Live Event Production

High Resolution Engineering provides video processing, screen switching, video signal management, media servers, control technologies, and services to the live events industry, working alongside CVENT, Microsoft, Marriott, and many more. The Phoenix-based audiovisual provider recently standardized Lightware’s MX2 Matrix Series as a reliable solution for HDMI 2.0 4K signal management in live event production. Designed for mission-critical operations, the MX2 Matrix Series features advanced EDID management, zero latency signal paths and supports full 4K60 HDMI 2.0 signals.

“We work closely with audiovisual providers and production companies to support their large-scale live events,” explained Drew Taylor, owner and video engineer for High Resolution Engineering. “Specifically, if an event is larger than their day-to-day or they have overlapping shows, which require them to enlist additional resources, we support them with a complete video system solution.

“Live events are unique because each week is a new project. We’re packing and shipping professional video equipment to venues across North America. We must have products we can rely on. If something fails during an installation on a show site, it’s challenging to swap the products out quickly. We must have ready-to-go, reliable products because our clients count on us to deliver a fail-proof, robust solution. We have an extensive rental inventory to support various events, including corporate events, trade shows, entertainment and festivals, product launches, concerts and exhibitions.”

Lightware’s MX2 Matrix Series supports the high-resolution 4K and UHD at 60Hz, custom resolutions, and all HDMI 2.0 formats, operating with zero signal latency. Notably, the MX2 Matrix Series features a non‑blocking topology, which allows any input to be tied to one or more outputs without limitations. Users can switch one source to multiple destinations at the same time.

“The technicians and video engineers on-site are comfortable and familiar with Lightware’s MX2 Series. Lightware’s EDID management is incredibly intuitive and allows us to build a custom EDID based on the specific requirements of an event. Plus, it’s interoperable with other devices, like Christie’s Spyder X80. If we’re using Christie’s Spyder X80 with the MX2 Series, it’s easy to program the Spyder X80 to control the MX2 Series for simplified and seamless switching. It’s easy to integrate and build a control system around. We appreciate the simplicity of integrating the MX2 Series without compromising bandwidths and resolutions.”

“We need a rock-solid solution that everybody’s confident in,” concluded Taylor. “You get one opportunity at a live event. It’s not a pre-recording, so the stakes are higher because we have presenters speaking in front of large live audiences. Our clients expect a robust, reliable solution. Lightware is a key to our success.”