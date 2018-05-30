Lighthouse Quantum q-Series Direct-view LEDs to Debut During InfoComm 2018

The What: Lighthouse is set to launch its Quantum q-Series displays featuring HDR technology with Lighthouse’s proprietary Peak Luminance Enhancement (PLE) and Chromatic Modulation Technology (CMT).

Lighthouse displays in the World Trade Center.

The What Else: Lighthouse’s CMT features an integrated photosensor mounted inside each panel, continuously measuring the output for each LED module.The CMT nerve center automatically corrects for luminance and uniformity, addressing issues as the displays age or when they are swapped out for repair or maintenance.

The new q-Series also introduces Peak Luminance Enhancement (PLE) HDR technology. PLE enhances peak luminance to deliver higher contrast ratios and provides a wider color space for richer colors and more natural images, according to the company, according to the company.

The Lighthouse LEAP processor and proprietary processing algorithm convert 8-bit video source materials to 10-bit HDR output, providing versatility and taking advantage of HDR performance for existing source material.

The Bottom Line: Lighthouse’s Quantum q-Series fine pitch LED indoor display solutions are available in 1.5mm, 1.8mm or 2.5mm pixel pitch

The products can be seen during InfoComm 2018 in Booth N3354.