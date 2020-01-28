Lifesize Debuts Real-time Reporting and Live Meeting Statistics

The What: Lifesize has released a new set of capabilities designed to help IT administrators more effectively monitor video meetings in progress, identify potential disruptions, and remotely support video conferencing through the Lifesize Admin Console.

The What Else: With real-time reporting and live meeting statistics, admins can view a summary of total calls and total minutes used across their account, broken out by day, user, device type (web app, desktop app, mobile app, or meeting room system) and platform (iOS, Android, Mac, or Windows). Within specific meetings, admins can monitor participants, including their geographic location via a live map view and join/leave time, as well as whether the meeting is being recorded, whether content is being presented, and by whom.

“Video meetings contain a wealth of data that’s only just now being tapped; real-time reporting and live meeting statistics reveal substantive, actionable insights about a meeting’s quality, and how to diagnose any issues with the technologies powering it,” said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize. “Lifesize has always been committed to making IT admins more effective, independent stewards of the ideal video meeting experience, and these features are in direct support of that mission.”

The Bottom Line: Available immediately worldwide, Lifesize customers can now leverage powerful new real-time reporting, refreshed dashboards, and live meeting statistics to monitor network performance, call quality, and organization-wide video conferencing usage. Such analytics and insights allow admins to proactively avert and promptly address technical obstacles that detract from users’ meeting experiences.