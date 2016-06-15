LG webOS for Signage Expands Solution Partners at InfoComm 2016

LG Electronics introduced expanded partner solutions for its webOS for Signage platform at InfoComm 2016 last week in Las Vegas, offering new options for business owners deploying digital signage solutions.



webOS allows system integrators to download content and develop customized applications that fit their exact needs. With webOS for Signage, LG’s Smart Platform Signage can be updated simply and quickly via a smartphone or tablet. WiFi connectivity eliminates the need for a wired connection or costly network infrastructure.

Optimized for commercial applications, LG’s webOS for Signage is bringing a new level of integrated benefits to businesses deploying digital signage displays. LG’s digital signage displays feature a high-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) which works with LG’s webOS for Signage platform to lower the cost of ownership by eliminating the need for PCs or external media players.

“Beyond providing customized and functional solutions for business owners and system integrators, LG’s webOS for Signage now offers business owners a swath of customer experience upgrades, cloud-based solutions, mobile accessibility, screen control, multi-touch solutions with LG’s expanded solution partners,” said Garry Wicka, head of marketing for LG Electronics USA.

New software partnerships are expanding cloud-based digital signage solutions for LG digital displays featuring the webOS platform, as highlighted at InfoComm, including Industry Weapon, ONELAN and Signagelive.