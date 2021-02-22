LG Launches 25 Models of Pre-Configured DVLED Displays

The What: LG Business Solutions USA is launching 25 new pre-configured DVLED display models in 16:9 and 32:9 Ultra Stretch formats for both indoor and outdoor installations.

The What Else: LG’s new offerings aim to simplify the process of choosing the right DVLED display by offering a complete lineup of fully configured displays and backing all of them with comprehensive service and support. Each DVLED display includes all display components, display accessories, spare parts and modules, and a 4K LG DVLED controller—delivered in wheeled flight cases for easy transport.

The LG webOS-based 4K controller features a quad-core SoC, built-in media player, LG’s remote control, 3.6GB of flash storage, and an AV-over-IP decoder for displaying multiple streams. Its built-in scaling functionality allows users to adjust resolution up or down in various areas of the finished display. LG DVLED displays also support screen sharing via Miracast and WiDi wireless display connectivity.

The new LG DVLED displays come in various model series in a variety of sizes and resolutions:

2K Full HD Displays (81 to 217 inches diagonal)

Dual 2K Ultra Stretch Displays (147 to 393 total inches)

4K Ultra HD Displays (163 to 325 inches)

Dual 4K Ultra Stretch Displays (294 to 598 total inches)

8K Ultra HD Displays (325 inches only)

Outdoor 16:9 Displays (230 to 578 inches, up to 5,000 nits)

Scoreboards (230 to 445 inches, 1,000 to 5,000 nits)

Each LG DVLED Display comes with LG’s comprehensive support services free of cost for a limited time, including a five-year LG ExtendedCare limited warranty, three years LG ConnectedCare Remote Monitoring, three years of on-site LG TotalCare Health Checks and exclusive in-field training hosted by an LG field engineer.

“Based on positive feedback from the market, LG saw an opportunity to demystify the selection and purchase of DVLED to make it simple—like buying LCD displays for board rooms, lobbies, digital signage applications, stadiums, houses of worship, or wherever organizations need to communicate visually,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “More and more businesses are considering DVLED as a preferred display choice thanks to its brightness, sharpness, and stunning realism. From 2K to 8K resolution, 81 inches to 598 inches, LG now makes it easy for companies to deploy this display technology.”

The Bottom Line: The new models are designed to simplify the entire process of ordering, delivering, installing and calibrating DVLED displays for a wide range of commercial applications.