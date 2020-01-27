LG Introduces 0.44mm Bezel LCD Video Wall Panels With Smart Calibration Tool

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced two new 55-inch LCD video wall panels that feature a 0.44mm bezel and a new embedded Smart Calibration tool designed to reduce installation and maintenance time.

The What Else: The 55SVH7F Even Bezel Video Wall combines LG’s IPS technology with the new automated Smart Calibration tool, while the 55SVH7PF adds an external power box with a 197-foot range and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies for mission-critical environments where absolute stability is required.

LG’s Smart Calibration tool, which uses an embedded light sensor and calibration chipset to measure each panel’s brightness and color reproduction, automatically makes adjustments to ensure uniformity across all panels. The new calibration procedure requires no external tools besides the included remote control and amazingly can be completed on a 3x3 video wall in as little as three minutes by any user. Smart Calibration can be scheduled on a weekly or monthly basis, enabling true consistency throughout a video wall’s operational lifespan.

To ensure 24-hour performance reliability of every panel, the 55SVH7PF additionally features external power boxes with hot-swappable power supplies, with each box containing four power supplies but only requiring three for operation. This allows operators or integrators to quickly replace a failing power supply without any effect on operation. Each power box can provide power for up to nine panels if located 19.7 feet away, or up to eight panels when located up to 197 feet away.

Both panel models offer 700 nits of brightness and can be installed in a horizontal or vertical orientation for a variety of video wall needs. Each features the webOS 4.0 smart signage platform for simple navigation and content functionality and have the same dimensions as the original 55SVH7E for maximum installation flexibility. Redesigned menus and a new GUI specifically for vertical orientation provide intuitive operation, while a higher haze level of 28 helps eliminate glare and enhance visibility and legibility under bright conditions.

“Video wall users need a simple, reliable solution that offers fast installation and follow-up maintenance, consistent performance, and superior appearance,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development. LG Business Solutions USA. “These new displays create a unified image across any size video wall, while our new embedded tool reduces color and brightness calibration time by up to 97 percent saving countless calibration hours over the display’s lifetime.”

The Bottom Line: The panel’s thin bezels enable depiction of content without any distortions, and each panel features a 178-degree viewing angle for visibility from any direction or distance. The panel also includes an image improvement algorithm that can adjust the appearance of objects on the bezel boundaries to reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing videos.