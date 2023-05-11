LG Goes 21:9 with Latest Laser Projector for the Hybrid Workplace

LG Business Solutions (opens in new tab) has introduced a new high-brightness 4K UHD laser projector featuring 21:9 aspect ratio support, maximizing visibility for conferencing apps and presentations in commercial environments where demand is growing for ultra-wide conferencing options. The new 6,000 ANSI lumen LG ProBeam BU60PSM offers a bright, ultra-wide picture that provides more than enough space for hybrid workplace conferences, and it is ideal for today’s most advanced conferencing apps, including Microsoft Teams Front Row.

“We increasingly live and work in a world of hybrid spaces, making virtual conferences and presentations more important than ever, and our new 21:9 aspect ratio laser projector enables employees and executives to leverage the latest software tools with full visibility while simplifying side-by-side comparisons and multi-document viewing,” said Tom Carroll, sales director at LG Business Solutions. “The ultra-bright picture capabilities and 285-inch diagonal maximum screen size make this new projector ideal for sunlit conference rooms, huddle rooms, board rooms or group meeting spaces.”

[Here's How LG Is Providing IT Pros More Flexibility] (opens in new tab)

The LG ProBeam BU60PSM is capable of presenting a true 4K UHD picture with a 3,840x2,160 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the user-selectable 21:9 configuration utilizes a 2,560 1,080 resolution. Details and text are clear thanks to a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The laser light source is rated to provide up to 20,000 hours of superior performance.

The LG ProBeam BU60PSM is designed for simple installation with vertical and horizontal lens shift. It has dual 5-watt speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to satisfy various setups, and offers simple wireless options. It includes two HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, two RJ45 ports, HDBaseT support, RS-232 control, and a 3.5mm audio out port to ensure connectivity with existing peripherals and control systems.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

The latest generation of conferencing apps are adding features such as multiple live views, in the new Front Row feature in Microsoft Teams. With the ProBeam BU60PSM’s 21:9 ultra-wide picture, attendees can enjoy an intuitive experience where virtual participants are all shown simultaneously across the bottom of the screen, below the main presenter’s image. This can enable greater freedom to showcase documents or images alongside live video, as well as ensuring future compatibility and maximized utilization of new software features.