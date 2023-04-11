DOOH, Digital Signage Power EV Charger Advertising Network

Broadsign and Numbat GmbH today announced that Numbat has selected the Broadsign digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform to build, power, and scale advertising capabilities for its growing network of sustainable, high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. As Numbat rolls out 600 stations throughout 2023, each equipped with two advertising displays, the company is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to manage and streamline advertising operations across its network.

“EV charging is an incredibly exciting new space, and our goal is to establish it as a new DOOH sector in Europe. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Broadsign to embark on this journey with,” said Martin Schall, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Numbat GmbH. “Broadsign is a proven leader in both the programmatic and EV advertising technology spaces with a significant global footprint. We’re thrilled to have found such a powerful technology partner to support our mission and have been impressed by Broadsign’s continuing support.”

(Image credit: Broadsign)

Numbat operates one of Europe’s most sustainable EV charging solutions, which began rolling out in the parking lots of supermarkets in Germany in January. Each charging station supports up to 300 KW of charging power, enabling charges in about 15-20 minutes, and comes equipped with two 75-inch displays and a battery storage that can store solar energy. The network, which presently includes 20 units, is expected to reach 600 units in Germany by the end of 2023, and with planned expansion into hospital, health clinic, car dealership, and gas station parking lots, and other locales, more than twelve hundred units across Europe in 2024. Numbat arrives at a pivotal moment as EV charging stations are in high demand in Europe, with forecasts predicting 4.4 million EVs to be sold in E.U. countries by 2026.

“Numbat is revolutionizing the EV charging space in Europe, just as retailers, advertisers, and business owners are beginning to uncover the possibilities of the convergence of mobility, sustainability, and DOOH. They’re driving new growth for this emerging DOOH medium, solving common infrastructure bottlenecks with sustainable, high-power EV charging stations featuring dynamic displays that are easy to deploy and maintain,” shared Frank Vallenga, vice president of SaaS sales, Broadsign. “We’re honored that they’ve chosen the Broadsign platform to launch and scale their network, and look forward to helping them expand the available programmatic EV charging station inventory in and around Germany.”