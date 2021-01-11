LG Debuts Enhanced Transparent LED Displays

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced the LAT140 Transparent Color LED Film digital signage display, the latest in a series of products designed to turn virtually any window or glass surface into a canvas for content.

The What Else: First introduced as a 24mm pixel-pitch model, the new 14mm version nearly quadruples the number of pixels in the same space and doubles the brightness, generating a more vibrant viewing experience that attracts the attention of passersby, while also displaying a variety of content options, ranging from bold text to head-turning animations and images.

The LG Transparent Color LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to surfaces of existing window glass without the need for complex installation, making it well suited for stores, malls, hotels, stadiums, and airports to communicate wayfinding and branding messaging in an engaging way.

The size and layout of the film can also be customized to fit into the installation area. Expansion requires adding more film in a vertical or horizontal format or cutting them to size in parallel with the bezel.

Managing content is made easier via the Control Manager platform. Available on internet-connected devices, users can control content and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. This is especially useful for larger installations in which users need to review content before sending it to the display. Control Manager also allows users to adjust and set brightness based on the time of day, so that messaging is not too bright at night or washed out in daylight.

LG Transparent Color LED film is also compatible with webOS Signage, a web-centric platform that enables system integrators and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting open API and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, users can save time and effort creating display content.

“Our smallest pixel pitch yet for a Transparent LED Film means more detail for captivating content,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “Blending into the existing interior design, it’s virtually invisible when turned off. Once turned on, the bright LEDs with their, 125 million colors, create a captivating display that can make large glass walls look virtually opaque at a distance. This works great for conference rooms or other areas that may need temporary privacy.”

The Bottom Line: The transparent LG LAT140 is designed for a range of use cases, opening new opportunities for retailers, offices, transit hubs, and more in need of outfitting spaces with an innovative, customizable, and unobtrusive signage option.