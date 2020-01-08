LG Commercial Displays Wows CES With OLED Wave

A celebrated CES tradition is continuing this year from LG Electronics with the LG OLED Wave, the latest exhibition welcoming visitors into the company’s CES booth.

The colossal and captivating LG OLED Wave is made up of 200 55-inch LG OLED digital signage screens (128 convex and concave and 72 flat). Measuring 20 feet high and 82 feet wide, the exhibit immersed CES attendees in the glory of the natural world, from the raw power of the oceans to the birth of the Aurora Borealis in the northern sky.

Visitors to LG’s CES 2020 booth also can marvel at The Fountain, a synchronized performance using 20 of the company’s 65-inch LG OLED rollable displays. The rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is the first TV in the world with a screen that can completely disappear from view, withdrawing into an aluminum base when not in use.

Since 2016, LG Business Solutions’ OLED installations have graced the entrances of the company’s booths at major trade shows. LG’s first OLED installation at CES, 2016’s LG OLED Tunnel, featured a dome-shaped configuration with scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot Award for Spatial Communication. The next year, Senses of the Future, a large-scale light-based artwork presented at Milan Design Week, won the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation and the Red Dot Grand Prix in the Spatial Communication category. The LG OLED Falls, unveiled at last year’s CES, repeated the Red Dot Award honor in 2019.