Leyard and Planar to Acquire eyevis, Further Expanding the Company’s European Market Share

Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the intent to acquire eyevis, a leading manufacturer of visual display solutions.

Through this geographic expansion, the companies will better serve customers in EMEA with combined marketing, sales, installation support and customer service.

eyevis, a German manufacturer of large screen systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, broadcast, virtual reality and simulation. eyevis solutions include displays, graphics controllers, software and accessories. Teracue, a manufacturer and supplier of professional IPTV and video-networking systems, is included in the intent to acquire eyevis. Teracue was acquired by eyevis in 2014.

“This acquisition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to further geographic expansion and investment, specifically in Western Europe,” said Marco Bruines, ceo of Leyard EMEA. “It’s a great opportunity to bring together Leyard, Planar and eyevis’ strengths and resources in customer service and distribution to build the world’s leading visual solution products for our existing customers and new markets.”

eyevis chief technology officer Heiko Schaich said, “We are excited about integrating into a larger corporate environment and the enhanced possibilities for further development and sales opportunities. It will provide a path for future growth and bring stability to our partners and customers after the strenuous times eyevis has experienced in recent months.”

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to finalize in the second calendar quarter of 2018.