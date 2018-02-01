Leyard and Planar Launch VersaLight Series of Modular LED Displays

The What: Leyard and Planar introduced the Leyard VersaLight Series, a new family of LED video wall displays. The modular line of indoor and outdoor LED digital signage displays offers reliable performance in a variety of pixel pitches, from 2.5 to 8 millimeters.

The What Else: VersaLight Series displays feature self-supporting, quick-align frames that are engineered for easy install and provide a variety of flexible mounting options. They can be hung or mounted on a wall or ceiling, stacked as a self-standing video wall on the floor, or mounted directly to frames designed and customized for a specific installation.

VersaLight Series displays are 240 millimeters wide by 480 millimeters tall (9.4 inches by 18.9 inches), offering a compact design that can be tailored to a wide range of indoor and outdoor applications. The interlocking die-cast aluminum mounts are available in one-by-one (1x1) and two-by-two (2x2) configurations, making it possible to build video walls of nearly any shape and size.

The displays are offered in indoor configurations of 2.5-, 4-, and 6-millimeter pixel pitches and outdoor configurations of 4-, 6-, and 8-millimeter pitches. The product also offers high brightness and deep black levels for high ambient-light environments. The displays are designed to support 24/7 operation and employ a fast, modular service capability. The series makes it possible to monitor the health status of all video wall components from a central location—automatically identifying non-functioning displays, power supplies, and electronics in real time so customers can proactively troubleshoot their video walls and take corrective action. The VersaLight Series can also be installed and serviced from the front, eliminating the need for rear access, freeing up valuable space and simplifying maintenance.

“We are seeing strong customer demand for a versatile LED solution that can fit into and enhance more public spaces,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard and Planar. “The Leyard VersaLight Series is designed to meet those needs with intelligent and flexible mounting, and installation and service options that allow the video wall to be adapted to specific environments.”

The Bottom Line: The Leyard VersaLight Series feature a self-contained modular structure that can be modified to fit users’ unique needs. The compact displays can be combined into multiple sizes and shapes, bringing custom LED video wall designs to almost any space. The VersaLight Series will begin shipping in Spring 2018 through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. It will be showcased at Leyard and Planar’s booth at Integrated Systems Europe 2018 (Stand 12-H80).