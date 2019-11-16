Leyard and Planar Expand Rental and Staging Portfolio

The What: Leyard and Planar has launched the Leyard VS Series, a full-featured series of rental and staging LED video wall displays built for easy assembly and transport, adaptability to diverse environments, and fast serviceability. The new product line will be on display at Live Design International (LDI) 2019.

The What Else: Offered in 2.5, 3.9, and 4.8 millimeter pixel pitches, the new Leyard VS Series is aimed at rental and staging professionals who assemble video walls for events, concerts, and mobile studio backdrops. According to the company, the LED displays have been built from the ground up to address the real-world requirements and feedback from customers who desire a lightweight, simple design that is quick to assemble, teardown and transport—but also rugged enough to withstand wear and tear.

At less than 62 pounds per square meter, Leyard says its VS Series is a lightweight, yet rugged, solution designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced rental and staging industry. The series supports single-person installations with magnetic points that hold the LED cabinet in place as it is being installed, along with integrated ratcheting cabinet locks to easily secure cabinets together. It also comes with integrated corner protection and an anti-collision bottom edge to prevent damage as cabinets are moved around.

The Bottom Line: The Leyard VS Series will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2020 through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. Like all of the company's products, the Leyard VS Series is backed by the company’s global presence with locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Leyard and Planar will showcase the Leyard VS Series, along with other LED display solutions designed for rental and staging at LDI 2019 in Las Vegas from Nov. 22-24 in Booth 2145.