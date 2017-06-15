Leyard/Planar LED Touch, VR Sets, and More at InfoComm 2017

Leyard and Planar are showing their new display innovations at InfoComm 2017, including a 0.7 millimeter ultra-fine pitch LED display, new augmented reality technology, and direct view LED touch-interactive displays.

“We’ve made several groundbreaking advancements, and we’re delighted to showcase our growing portfolio of innovations to the AV industry at InfoComm 2017,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product management at Leyard and Planar. “From the industry’s first LED touch video wall to immersive experiences embracing augmented reality, we’re demonstrating a number of solutions poised to transform the audio visual market.”

Leyard's touch-interactive LED displays being demo'd at the Leyard - Planar booth at InfoComm in Orlando.

Featured this year will be the Leyard Reality Studio system, which creates real-time immersive environments perfect for the latest collaborative virtual reality experiences on broadcast sets, in simulation, education or architecture. When combined with Leyard LED video wall displays and flooring and OptiTrack motion capture cameras, Leyard Reality Studio software manipulates 3D models to render realistic perspectives.

Leyard will also showcase a custom LED solution as part of its Leyard Creative LED Solutions and Services offering. From initial design concept through fabrication and installation, novel architectural video solutions can bring exciting, unique visual concepts to life for both indoor and outdoor applications.

“Leyard and Planar have had a strong history of market leadership, and in the wake of the successful integration, the pace of innovation has quickened,” said Samantha Phenix, vice president of research and development at Leyard and Planar. “Thanks to our core technology expertise and our partnership with customers, we’re continuing to develop groundbreaking solutions that lead to innovative products and set the pace for the industry in everything from fine pitch LED displays and image processing to patent-pending multi-touch interactivity to creative solutions using LED as a material.”

At InfoComm 2017, Leyard and Planar will also showcase their portfolio of fine pitch LED displays designed to meet the needs of nearly any LED video wall customer, including an 8K x 2K resolution control room video wall composed of ultra-fine pitch 0.9mm Leyard TWA Series flat panel LED video wall displays, the Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System, a family of ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays that allow for ultra-slim, front service installations, the Leyard CarbonLight CLI Series, a line of lightweight and versatile LED video wall displays and the Leyard CarbonLight CLF Series, an LED flooring system constructed with a lightweight, carbon fiber frame.