Leveraging Digital Signage Infrastructure for Campus Emergency Mass Notifications (Campus Safety)

"During a campus emergency, time is of the essence. Communication during a crisis needs to be fast and accurate so that people can react quickly and appropriately. While the advent of text message alerts has increased the ability to reach individuals directly, texts and traditional audio announcements don’t allow for any visual components in mass communications."—Source: Campus Safety

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When mass notifications are needed during a campus emergency, alerts via digital signage can help notify people quickly. Read how to tap into existing infrastructure to keep everyone on campus informed.