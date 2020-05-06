Legrand Promotes Steve Durkee to President

Legrand North and Central America has appointed Steve Durkee as Legrand AV’s next president.



Steve Durkee

“Steve has been a key leader running the commercial side of the AV business including all aspects of sales, product and service, and he also has significant experience in the residential custom integrator channel,” said John Selldorff, president and CEO of Legrand North and Central America. “He's been a driving force in the innovation of our products as well as a champion leading our customer experience efforts.”

Durkee has been with the company since 2004, joining when it was just Chief Manufacturing. He has held a wide range of leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of Commercial AV. Earlier in his career, Durkee spent 10 years at Graco; he holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Tech and an MBA from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota.

Durkee takes over from Scott Gill, who has served as president of Legrand AV for nearly three years and has also led the company formally known as Milestone since 2005. “I would like to thank Scott for his leadership over the years. The culture and business performance are reflective his focus and business acumen. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” added Selldorff.