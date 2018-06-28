Peerless-AV Introduces LED Video Wall Configurator

The What: Peerless-AV has unleashed its newest online solution for integrators, the LED Video Wall Configurator. With this solution, users are being given a tool that streamlines the design of LED video walls, where they can obtain specifications, quotes, and support with the click of a button.

The What Else: The new LED Video Wall Configurator, part of the company's SEAMLESS initiative, allows users to easily design an LED video wall and request a quote for a mount. When users are unsure of the video wall size needed, they can input room dimensions and explore different scenarios until they find the solution that meets their needs.

Then, they can continue through to request pricing, and all quotes will be stored for future reference. The configurator will also provide useful information such as mount weight, video wall power consumption, and video wall display resolution.

“With the implementation of LED Video Walls steadily growing across multiple industries, we wanted to simplify the design process and offer a solution that fits the needs of integrators and audiences alike,” said Chad Gebhardt, senior product manager, Peerless-AV. “As the only mount manufacturer to offer a video wall configurator, we are able to provide our customers with the tools needed for both planning and executing video walls, saving time and costs.”

The Bottom Line: Peerless-AV’s configurator offers a variety of displays to choose from, not limiting options based on brand. If the display users seek is not listed, they can manually enter their display specifications and begin designing a configuration.

In addition to creating a configuration and requesting a quote, the user will be able to get a closer look at Peerless-AV’s offerings, increasing their education around the tools needed for installation.

For more information, visit: ledconfigurator.peerless-av.com.