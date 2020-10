"Purdue University students planning to use university Wi-Fi to watch videos, play games or listen to music will soon have to find a new way to stay awake during class."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students at Purdue University will need to start catching up on their Netflix shows outside of the classroom — the school has blocked streaming services from all academic spaces. Read their reasoning in this article from Inside Higher Ed. Could this work at your institution?