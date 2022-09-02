LEA Professional Appoints Mainline Marketing as Representatives for Florida

As a result of increased demand for their smart, IoT-ready amplifiers in the Pro Audio market, LEA Professional has named Mainline Marketing as its new sales and service partner supporting professional and commercial AV integrators for the state of Florida.

This partnership will allow LEA Professional to increase support for existing customers in the region, as well as further develop new opportunities within this large and diverse market.

“The demand for LEA Professional in the U.S. has exceeded our expectations. With the recovery of the market in full swing, more and more people are looking to cloud technology to future proof their business going forward,” commented Scott Robbins, vice president of global sales for LEA Professional. “Mainline Marketing has significant expertise in the pro audio market and is proactive in providing customers with new innovative technologies, making them an ideal partner.”

(Image credit: Mainline Marketing)

Mainline Marketing is an independent representation firm that manages sales, marketing, and distribution for companies that manufacture professional audio and video equipment. The company has represented the top manufacturers in professional audio and video for over 30 years, and will now include LEA Professional Connect Series products in its extensive repertoire.

The LEA Professional Connect Series IoT-enabled amplifiers are a commercial-grade audio amplifier family perfectly suited for installations of any size. The user-friendly interface means that set up is fast and easy. The Connect Series also features cloud connectivity allowing users to harness the power of the cloud for remote control, monitoring, configuration, and more from any personal device. Connect Series also features HiZ and LoZ channel-selectable analog inputs, and external I/O control for remote on/off and fault monitoring. A highly flexible family of out-of-the-box, Dante-enabled Connect Series amplifiers are also available.

“I am incredibly excited about representing LEA Professional. While the name might be new, the people behind the brand certainly aren’t,” said Clinton Muntean, president of Mainline Marketing. “This company was founded by some of the best and brightest in our industry – people who have extensive experience in manufacturing amplifiers. Not only will LEA’s product offerings meet our customer’s needs, the LEA Way aligns perfectly with Mainline’s values and the way we do business—putting the customer first and ensuring that our customers receive personalized, one-to-one service every single time. I have no doubt that LEA will be very successful and I look forward to bringing their unique amplifier solutions to our customers.”

The LEA Way—the mission of LEA Professional, describes a singular goal: to make its customers successful. That goal drives every aspect of business within LEA Professional, from producing bold audio technologies to delivering a sound transaction and support experience.