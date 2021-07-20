Topics

LEA Boosts Network Security with 802.1X Protocol

By ()

802.1X Protocol
(Image credit: LEA)

The What: LEA Professional is strengthening network security with its new 802.1X security protocol for the company's range of Connect Series amplifiers.

The What Else: 802.1X is an IEEE Standard for Port-Based Network Access Control that provides protected authentication for devices on the network and provides secure network access. 802.1X defines authentication controls for any user or device trying to access a LAN or WLAN.

The Bottom Line: This new feature further protects data and equipment from a cyberattack, while also preventing rogue devices from connecting to the local network and releasing viruses, malware or allowing man-in-the-middle attacks.

AVNetwork Staff
The staff at AVNetwork is comprised of story-tellers focused on the professional audiovisual industry. With expertise in digital signage, audio innovations, and emerging trends, AVNetwork staff is here to keep readers up-to-date with the latest pro AV news.