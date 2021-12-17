LC Packaging Vision of Globally Connected Headquarters is Realized With Bose AV Technology

The Bose integrated solution found throughout the LC Packaging headquarters includes the Bose Videobar VB1 in the executive offices, small collaboration rooms and mid-sized meeting spaces.

Bose Professional was selected by LC Packaging to provide the audiovisual technology to ensure its vision of an integrated, globally connected headquarters. With production facilities, offices and warehouses located across 16 countries, the almost 100-year-old company was committed to strengthening the company's efficiency through easy-to-use technology in their new headquarters in the Netherlands.

The mission for the new headquarters was to craft a space highlighting what makes LC Packaging so unique, while providing intuitive ways for employees to have clear, simple engagements with colleagues and clients around the world. Leading European integrator AVEX collaborated with Bose Professional for design and flexible audiovisual solutions, including the Bose Videobar VB1 all-in-one USB conferencing device, DesignMax and Panaray loudspeakers, and ControlSpace processor.

"Our instructions to AVEX were very simple--create a smart work environment where people can effortlessly and effectively communicate and cooperate with one another," said LC Packaging's European Director, Nick Jansen.

The Bose integrated solution found throughout the LC Packaging headquarters includes the Bose Videobar VB1 in the executive offices, small collaboration rooms and mid-sized meeting spaces. DesignMax ceiling loudspeakers are used for the flexible training room, as well as Panaray MSA12X steerable array loudspeakers in the multilevel auditorium.

"The new LC Packaging space embodies the commitment to their heritage while ensuring an effortless connection amongst employees around the world," said AVEX Product Portfolio Manager Jeroen Labots. "The result of incorporating Bose was numerous spaces where the technology is transparent and people focus on connecting and what needs to be discussed. Employee adoption and use were immediate."