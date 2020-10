"Giving high school students more information about the college application process largely yields no changes in which type of postsecondary institution they enroll, according to a large-scale study funded by the College Board."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For digital nudging to be effective, it needs to happen at-scale, used as a reminder tool for enrolled or accepted students. For prospective students who are less invested in a specific institution, nudging can fall flat.