Kramer to Present New Vision and Brand at ISE 2022

Kramer, a leading audiovisual experience company, is set to unveil its vision for the future, including strategic developments and a brand evolution, to the wider audiovisual industry on Tuesday, May 10, at ISE 2022. Kramer can be found at booth 3B350 in Exhibit Hall Area 3.

An audiovisual pioneer with over 40 years of experience and 20-plus offices worldwide, Kramer has spent the last year undergoing a business transformation. With a goal to triple revenue in the next three years, it has created a regional structure across Europe, APAC, and the Americas, and will soon open its new regional EMEA office in Amsterdam to better serve customers and partners.

[Kramer Appoints New President for Americas Region]

The Kramer Transformation

Visitors to Kramer’s booth at ISE will experience first-hand the company’s new brand and vision.

From bedroom offices to kitchen-table schools, virtual Cabinet meetings to remote command centers, people now live, work, and engage in more ways than ever before. The advent of this ‘physi-digi’ world has created global demand for platforms that drive immersive productivity, collaboration, and connection.

Kramer’s vision is to meet this demand by creating technology to power engagement through the world’s most intuitive end-to-end audiovisual experiences. By focusing on the always-on collaborative needs of the new hybrid world, Kramer is pivoting to navigate the intersection of the physical and digital and support stronger end user engagement than ever before.

This is also reflected in Kramer’s new branding. Focusing on the modern needs of the end user, the new visual identity and themes represent seamless and infinite connections—the very same offered by Kramer’s technology.

[Here's How Kramer Brings New Life to Morgan County EOC]

Introducing new products and solutions

The latest Kramer products will also be on show at the ISE booth, including the KDS-7 portfolio of high-performance and scalable AVoIP solutions, the new line of Kramer collaboration devices, and new features to the VIA platform. Plus, the company’s latest software solutions will be demonstrated, following Kramer’s acquisition of hybrid computing organization, UCWorkspace.

Kramer experts will be on hand at the booth to discuss current trends in the industry, how they’re reshaping organizations worldwide, and ways in which Kramer’s technology can help visitors to navigate the future of communication and collaboration.

[Kramer New Video Wall Drivers Create Intuitive, Mission-Critical, AV Experiences]

“The last couple of years have transformed the need for high-quality audiovisual experiences," said Gilad Yron, CEO at Kramer. "Now that physical and digital interactions are given increasingly equal footing, every organization requires an end-to-end technology partner to help it power immersive creativity, expression, and connectivity.

“Kramer’s transformation reflects this. We’re helping our customers to connect with people across multiple platforms for stronger inclusiveness, closer relationships, and greater collaboration. We can’t wait to showcase this vision, and our new brand, to the world at ISE 2022.”