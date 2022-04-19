Kramer New Video Wall Drivers Create Intuitive, Mission-Critical, AV Experiences

Kramer, a leading audiovisual experience company, announced the launch of its VW-9 and VW-16 Video Wall Drivers. As all-inclusive video wall processors, the VW-9 and VW-16 drivers simplify deployment of large-scale video walls by eliminating the need for an individual unit for each screen or a complex AV network infrastructure. This significantly reduces the total cost of ownership for large video wall deployments, making the drivers ideal for a wide range of applications across enterprise, hospitality, transportation, entertainment, government, and military sectors.



The VW-9 driver, designed for 3X3 video walls, features 10 outputs, making it flexible and ideal for wall shapes comprising up to 10 identical displays, such as 5X2 configurations. The VW-16, with 16 outputs, drives huge video walls of up to 16 displays. Both drivers incorporate 4K60 4:4:4 video processing and support audio input switching and de-embedding. They can be installed in any square, rectangle, or elongated configuration, and are suitable for varied applications, from airport signage to shopping malls, command and control centers, and more.

[Kramer Brings New Life to an Alabama EOC]

VW-16 (Image credit: Kramer)

With their redundant power supplies for uninterrupted operation, the units are exceptionally robust. They meet the toughest security requirements, including for mission-critical applications such as situation rooms, air and land traffic control centers, security command and control, and medical installations. The video is processed without compression, ensuring the highest-possible image quality, with sharp, clear pixel clarity. Zero (sub-millisecond) latency enables real-time video display, ideal for applications that are ultra-sensitive to time lags, such as live presentations and events.



The VW-9 and VW-16 drivers make video wall set-up and management fast and simple. With a choice of Ethernet and RS-232/422/485 control interfaces, a unique, intuitive front panel on the processor unit, and varied video processing and audio options, the video wall processor is easy for anyone to set up and manage, with no training required.

[Kramer Roadmap 2022]



“As the market evolves, Kramer continues to lead in creating innovative products and solutions that meet the needs of our customers across all markets,” commented Shai Yaniv, vice president of products and solutions at Kramer. “Our VW-9 and VW-16 video wall drivers are designed to deliver impressive and intuitive solutions for large-scale video walls, in varying shapes and sizes, that are simple and cost-effective to set up and operate. Adding the drivers to our product portfolio completes Kramer’s eco-system for video walls by offering a premium engine for large-scale installations and continues to enhance the customer’s audiovisual experience.”