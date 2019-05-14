Kramer Launches VIA Connect PLUS Collaboration Platform at InfoComm 2019

The What: Kramer Electronics will provide demonstrations of its latest VIA Connect PLUS collaboration platform throughout InfoComm 2019in Booth 2929.

The What Else: With any laptop or mobile device, meeting participants can display or stream full uninterrupted HD video (up to 1080p60), images, and documents, or share any size file. The latest additions to the software include the integration of Zoom and Bluejeans videoconferencing software, which makes collaboration using these popular sharing platforms a one-click process. Dynamic content can also be shown on the main display during meeting downtime with an optional Digital Signage license.

The whiteboard feature lets you annotate, sketch out ideas, or edit shared documents on the main display from your device. VIA Connect PLUS features mirroring for iOS (MacBook, iPad, and iPhone), Lollipop OS 5.0 or newer (Android), and Chromebook. Users can show up to four sources on a single main display, with 254 sources being able to connect simultaneously with a compatible network.

The Bottom Line: VIA Connect PLUS provides simultaneous wired and wireless presentation and collaboration for a variety of spaces with no need for any additional hardware. This solution includes all the benefits of VIA Connect PRO together with an HDMI input.

To learn more, visit Kramer in Booth 2929 at InfoComm 2019.