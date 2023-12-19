Korbyt Anywhere Is Now Compatible with BrightSign’s Series 5 Media Players

Korbyt Anywhere is now fully compatible with the entire portfolio of BrightSign’s new Series 5 media players. The move follows extensive interoperability testing to ensure the Korbyt content management system (CMS) performs flawlessly not only with BrightSign’s latest hardware, but across the entire BrightSign ecosystem.

From important announcements and company updates to recognition programs, Korbyt’s CMS works in tandem with BrightSign’s media players to ensure that employees receive the right information at the right time, resulting in heightened engagement and a more connected workforce.

“The strength of the Korbyt Anywhere platform lies in its ability to work reliably across a range of devices, and our customers expect the Korbyt platform to perform well in any hardware environment,” said George Clopp, CTO at Korbyt. “Given the massive global footprint of BrightSign media players, we expect that many of our customers will soon migrate to BrightSign Series 5 - and when they do, they’ll have the same rewarding Korbyt experience they enjoyed with BrightSign’s legacy media players.”

The seamless integration between Korbyt’s CMS and BrightSign Series 5 enables effortless delivery of content, with the ability to scale as user needs evolve. The BrightSign Series 5 lineup offers performance and connectivity options at every level and every price point. Coupling BrightSign’s unrivaled performance with Korbyt’s vast CMS feature set, businesses can elevate their digital signage initiatives for simple to sophisticated experiences.