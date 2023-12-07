Korbyt Unveils New Experiential Signage

Korbyt recently unveiled Korbyt Experiential Signage. Experiential Signage is the newest addition to the Korbyt Anywhere workplace communications platform, empowering businesses to create immersive, interactive experiences with an array of third-party sensors and devices for unparalleled control over their digital environment. As Ankur Ahlowalia, CEO at Korbyt, explained, "customers can now use sensors and other input devices to trigger experiences that are uniquely tailored to each visitor as they interact with different elements within a particular environment."

Common use cases include executive briefing rooms and corporate lobbies with touch-interactive tablets used to trigger audience-specific, on-screen content on completely separate video walls. For a multi-sensory experience, audio playback can be triggered to play on the house audio system, or via headphones for a more personalized experience.

Beyond the more typical corporate communications applications, Korbyt Experiential Signage can also be used for applications such as promoting worker safety by incorporating temperature sensors to trigger health and safety video content when the ambient temperature of a facility approaches an unsafe level.

Korbyt’s Experiential Signage is a “no-code” solution that lets users manage and customize digital experiences effortlessly without the need for technical expertise. The intuitive experiential builder tool lets users create experiences by connecting “triggers” and “actions” that work in unison to deliver the intended experience, captivating viewers with interactive elements, motion graphics, audio content, augmented or virtual reality, or even holographic images.