Key Digital Manufacturer’s Rep SalesForce Extends into Southeast

Key Digital announced that its Florida-based manufacturer’s rep firm covering Florida and the Caribbean, SalesForce & Associates, is extending its representation of Key Digital to include the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. The announcement was made by DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales, and represents the brand’s ongoing initiative to expand its national market presence.

“SalesForce has proven themselves to be highly effective partners for Key Digital in Florida and the Caribbean islands,” Rains stated. “We are enthusiastic about the expansion of their role across the southeast and look forward to building success upon success.”

SalesForce consists of a seven-member staff, with more than 50 combined years of widely diversified experience and broad industry knowledge. Beyond traditional sales, SalesForce has also offered its clients support with job planning, live sound demos, in-store training, large format console training, lighting programming, and systems design. SalesForce invested early in equipment trailers for road shows with our vendors and transporting the demoed equipment necessary to close the sale.

“At SalesForce, we strongly believe that ‘The demo makes the sale,’” said managing partner Jeff Stoyer. “Key Digital products get attention when mentioned and shine when demoed, making it easy for customers to appreciate their performance and value.”

“We’re delighted to extend our promotion of Key Digital’s AV-over-IP, video processing, and unified communication and collaboration solutions to a broader territory, based on how well the products have been received in Florida,” added SalesForce managing partner Bobbi Brooks. “We are confident that the product line comprises solutions our customers will embrace, and we look forward to helping grow relationships between the proactive and responsive Key Digital staff and our dealer customers in the rest of the Southeast U.S.”