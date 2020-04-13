Key Digital Launches Pro PTZ USB Camera for Remote Work, Education

The What: In response to the global pandemic of COVID-19, Key Digital is working to help build a sense of normalcy within the requirements of mandatory teleconferencing. To this end, the company has launched the KD-CAMUSB professional PTZ USB camera to help the world unify, communicate, and collaborate in this period of uncertainty and beyond.

The What Else: KD-CAMUSB requires no additional software installation and is compatible with most computers using Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Once plugged in as a USB source, the presenter immediately has control of the responsive camera with 10x optical zoom, 1080p resolution, fast and accurate auto-focus, the option to store and recall presets, and pan and tilt.

Users may store and recall up to 255 presets, with up to 12 presets accessed via the IR remote control on home, privacy, and numeric buttons for quick viewing of the desired room perspectives and participants, while also adjusting to Home and Privacy settings within a single button press.

KD-CAMUSB features fast and accurate autofocus and video resolutions from 320x240p at 30fps up to 1920x1080p at 30fps and is adjustable via Windows camera viewer and conferencing software camera settings panels.

Key Digital’s KD-CAMUSB offers flexibility when integrating with professional control systems via two discreet control options. KD-CAMUSB's open API enables control from leading systems including Compass Control Pro, AMX, Crestron, RTI, Savant, URC, and more. KD-CAMUSB is also VISCA controllable for camera control consoles and supports addressing for multi-camera systems.

External microphones should be used as KD-CAMUSB does not feature a built-in mic.

“What sets the KD-CAMUSB apart is its simple and user-friendly single connectivity and our cost-effective price point,” said Masha Tsinberg Lakhter, COO of Key Digital. “By having our engineers focus on providing a robust connection via USB in lieu of also weighing it down with the option for LAN, HDMI, or other connections, the company is able to offer the product at an incredibly competitive price, and in the current landscape a USB connection is exactly what most presenters have to work with and sometimes the only connection source available. We’ve redefined and revamped the concept of what is necessary in a video presenter’s arsenal, and our end result is a professional camera that any end-user can easily plug in and use to instantly jump into presenting with zero setup time.”

The Bottom Line: Whether the goal is to preserve and sustain business productivity or to implement new teleconferencing avenues, the KD-CAMUSB camera solution offers a professional viewing platform for e-learning, virtual classrooms, worship, trainings, and performances. It is well suited for those using the camera from home using popular videoconference software such as Skype, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, RingCentral, Google Hangouts, or others.