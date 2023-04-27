Key Digital Extends Functionality of KD-App and KDMS Pro Control Software

Key Digital (opens in new tab) recently extensions to the capabilities of the iOS KD-App system controller, as well as to KDMS Pro Windows PC management software, both expanding the third-party device control capabilities and core functionality of the free software controllers.

“KD-App can now directly control the Cisco DTS and Arris VMS cable boxes used by those systems," explained vice president of product education and experience Jonathon Ferry. "Dish network subscribers nationwide can also now control Dish satellite TV control boxes natively from KD-App for channel selection.” For simplified channel switching, KD-App now also features a new direct numerical keypad.

These additions build on the extended source control capabilities of the app, which recently added Samsung Professional and Philips Professional display control for AVoIP switchers, KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK matrix switcher control support and refined KD-CX800 control-over-IP interface support as an AVoIP matrix controller. “The KD-App’s ability to scan and find connected Key Digital hardware on a shared IP control network and automatically open the corresponding control pages is a popular feature with our customers for making it easy to configure a new system without programming, and to incorporate new hardware in an existing system,” said Ferry. “This capability has been further extended to include the KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK matrix switchers.”

(Image credit: Key Digital)

For Windows PCs, KDMS Pro for system configuration and management now has mosaic video wall control properties settings for Key Digital AVoIP switchers, along with independent video wall control display within the software. For the KD-CX800, KDMS Pro now adds occupancy sensor support within the KD Plug & Present ecosystem. The KDMS AVoIP System Builder and Editor tools are also improved for greater ease of system configuration.

Similar to the KD-App enhancements, KDMS Pro now supports Samsung Professional and Philips Professional display and KD-MLV4x4Pro control along with Dish Network, Cisco DTS and Arris VMS source control. KDMS Pro also features an improved main menu and ribbon control. “A new, faster and more reliable scanning mechanism has been implemented with KDMS Pro that reads the AVoIP system configuration from all KD-IP822/922/1022 devices, including the new -II upgraded encoders and decoders,” said Ferry.

Additional KDMS Pro improvements include a new interface for setting In/Out names inside the Properties window (which now allows the use of non-ASCII characters when reading names from connected Key Digital devices), reboot command capability for controllable devices after changing IP parameters, and improved communication with KD-MLV4x4Pro and KD-VW4x4ProK matrix switchers.

“The control capabilities of KD-App are typically all that our customers need for elegant, comprehensive control of Key Digital systems and a host of third-party devices, untethered and operator-friendly,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales. “Both KD-App and KDMS Pro provide system setup and control without programming and deliver amazing ease-of-use for end users who can discard their IR remotes and control their systems from customized UIs tailored to their needs. That Key Digital provides this capability for free is unparalleled in the marketplace.”

KD-App is available for free download by searching for “Key Digital” in the Apple App Store and includes a demo mode. KDMS Pro is available for free download from the Key Digital web site.