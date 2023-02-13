Key Digital Updated Its Wall Plate Keypad—Here's What to Know

Meet the newly updated Key Digital (opens in new tab) KD-WP8-2. It is an eight-button web-UI-programmable IP control wall plate keypad that fits into a single-gang wall box and is PoE powered.

“The KD-WP8-2 has a clean, unintimidating appearance and intuitive operation that belies the depth of its capabilities,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales. “With no-code programming, buttons can be set up for the user that let them choose a function or set-up with the touch of a button to trigger a background salvo of commands for source selection and configuration parameter management. The KD-WP8-2 delivers complete simplicity for the operator and the installer, with amazing sophistication—and it’s cost-effective.”

(Image credit: Key Digital)

The keypad can control any IP-networked Key Digital device. Control extends to third-party systems through the Compass Control Pro protocol, user-friendly Open API support, or the WP8-2’s now integrated IR output and RS-232 port. The KD-WP8-2 natively sends TCP and UDP commands in ASCII or HEX format for controlling IP-enabled devices, without the need for any additional hardware. Its now-native IR and RS-232 capability can be extended to control devices or additional IR and RS-232 devices may be controlled through integration with one or more of Key Digital’s family of master controllers, adding additional IR, RS-232 and voltage relay control functionality.

[Blueprint for Success: Learn from the Past, Shape Your Future] (opens in new tab)

The KD-WP8-2 is programmed by a simple web GUI walkthrough of network settings, button configuration, and event selection, with project import and export, which makes it easy to set up multiple control points or duplicate a system. By way of virtual event keypad access, programmed events are also accessible via web UI, free Windows PC KDMS Pro and iOS KD-App software.

Button command stacking allows up to 10 commands on button press and release/repeat, for up to 20 events per button and 160 events total and a two-button press combo may be set to lock and unlock the keypad. Buttons can be programmed for various latching or momentary action modes and red or blue LED backlighting. Button cap icon sheets are provided, along with a template for custom printing.