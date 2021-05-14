Key Digital Adds Chromecast Support to KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway

The What: Key Digital has added Chromecast support to the KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway, rounding out the unit’s versatility as a platform for multi-contributor presentations.

The What Else: Key Digital introduced the KD-BYOD4K as a complete single-chassis solution for BYOD collaboration, allowing meeting and presentation contributors working from laptops, tablets, and smartphones to cast content to any designated display or projector via Wi-Fi.

The KD-BYOD4K’s simplified initial setup can be completed in under 10 minutes, according to the company. The dedicated system application, KDPlay, can be loaded onto contributors’ laptops from the KD-BYOD4K unit’s web page or by simply plugging in the included KDPlay Flash USB dongle for auto launch. The KDPlay Android app is a fast download away from content casting, and the KD-BYOD4K offers direct support for Apple AirPlay and now Google Chromecast.

Multiple participants may present and cast content simultaneously without wires, effectively breaking down the barriers previously encountered when switching between and incorporating multiple formats and operating systems. For multi-presenter contributions, up to four presenters may share content simultaneously using the automatically adjusting screen layout.

KD-BYOD4K features annotation, moderator management, and touchscreen and mouse control for an interactive experience. Overlay tools are employed on the annotation and whiteboard screens for real-time collaboration featuring screen captures that are downloadable via QR codes or through the unit’s web browser GUI. Moderator management allows the meeting administrator to start and stop selected device casting via the convenient, collapsible KDPlay dock on the side of the display, which features content thumbnail previews and names of paired devices. Utilizing touchscreen and mouse forwarding features, the KD-BYOD4K allows a connection by USB to the unit for point-and-click functionality for the desired casted content. This feature also works with up to four presenters at once.

“Key Digital developed the KD-BYOD4K based on direct input from leading contractors and system integrators to solve the real-world needs of end users for wireless content casting,” said Masha Lakhter, Key Digital COO. “KD-BYOD4K is unique in the marketplace. It’s a complete package, neither under- or over-featured, offering the exact combination of capabilities needed for flexible, reliable, high-quality performance and yet remaining simple and intuitive to operate while remaining remarkably affordable.”

The Bottom Line: The KD-BYOD4K is a complete wireless presentation solution suited for education, medical, conference room, and hospitality environments.