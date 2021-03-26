Panasonic Releases Box-Style Mirrorless Cinema and Live Event Camera

The What: Panasonic has released box-style LUMIX Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera DC-BGH1. Based on the Micro Four Thirds System standard, the new LUMIX BGH1 takes advantage of high mobility, an extensive interchangeable lens lineup, and also includes technologies Panasonic has acquired though the development of professional cinema cameras, camcorders, and the LUMIX GH series.

The What Else: Against a background of increasing streaming opportunities in addition to traditional broadcasting, Panasonic offers the LUMIX BGH1, an easy-to-install camera with high expandability allowing multi-camera control. It can be used in a variety of ways from shooting on drones to IP remote control to live streaming and more.

The new LUMIX BGH1 integrates a 10.2-megapixel Live MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO technology and the Venus Engine. Dual Native ISO is a technology that seamlessly bridges two circuits of separate native ISO, which is used in Panasonic Varicam models for professionals. Normally, noise increases as sensitivity rises with a single native ISO image sensor. However, the image sensor with Dual Native ISO minimizes noise generation by choosing an optimal circuit to use according to the sensitivity before gain processing. As a result, it allows a maximum ISO 51,200 high sensitivity recording.

The Bottom Line: The LUMIX BGH1 is a compact, light-weight box-style camera whose body is composed of aluminum and magnesium alloy to ensure durability and light weight. It offers PoE+, simplifying installations by providing power, signal, and control over ethernet. Control over a maximum of 12 LUMIX BGH1 cameras is available from the Panasonic LUMIX Tether for Multicam application.

The LUMIX BGH1 is available now at valued channel partners for $1,999.99. New firmware updates—released in late March and early April—are available here: https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/index.html